Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The kidnapped brotherThe gunmen who killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, in Ekiti State and kidnapped his brother and two children, have demanded N30m ransom to secure the release of the victims.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

