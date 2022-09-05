Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid Breaks His Own Record At The 15th Headies Awards
News photo Too Xclusive  - Last Updated on Sep 5, 2022 | 12:02 by Tommy Nigerian singer, Wizkid has broken his own record once again. The music star is trending after he bagged 5 out of his 8 Headies nominations at The 15th Headies Award ceremony.

