Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The death toll from the seven-story building that collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos state has risen to three.

 

The building which was under construction, collapsed in the early hour

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll hits 4 in Lagos 7-storey building collapse Daily Trust:
Death toll hits 4 in Lagos 7-storey building collapse
Death toll in Lagos building collapse hits six Vanguard News:
Death toll in Lagos building collapse hits six
Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Five As Search Continues Channels Television:
Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Five As Search Continues
Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 5 Rebecca Ejifoma The death toll, Monday, rose to five after the search and rescue team recovered two more bodies from the rubble of the crumbled eight This Day:
Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 5 Rebecca Ejifoma The death toll, Monday, rose to five after the search and rescue team recovered two more bodies from the rubble of the crumbled eight
Scenes from the building that collapsed early this morning at Victoria Island, Lagos Nigerian Tribune:
Scenes from the building that collapsed early this morning at Victoria Island, Lagos
Death toll rises in Lagos seven-storey building collapse Premium Times:
Death toll rises in Lagos seven-storey building collapse
Lagos Building collapse: Death toll rises to 5 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Lagos Building collapse: Death toll rises to 5 – The Sun Nigeria
Death toll in Lekki building collapse rises to four Peoples Gazette:
Death toll in Lekki building collapse rises to four
Death Toll Rises To Three As Another Body Is Recovered From 7-storey Building That Collapsed In Lekki Tori News:
Death Toll Rises To Three As Another Body Is Recovered From 7-storey Building That Collapsed In Lekki
Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues Ripples Nigeria:
Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos The Eagle Online:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos — NEWSVERGE
Death toll from Lagos building collapse rises to 4 The Street Journal:
Death toll from Lagos building collapse rises to 4
Lagos building collapse death toll rises to 5 Prompt News:
Lagos building collapse death toll rises to 5
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos News Diary Online:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki Naija Parrot:
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki
Death Toll Now Six in Lekki Building Collapse NPO Reports:
Death Toll Now Six in Lekki Building Collapse


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
6 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023: We’ll back Tinubu’s campaign financially, says Enugu APC guber candidate - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info