News at a Glance
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The death toll from the seven-story building that collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos state has risen to three.
The building which was under construction, collapsed in the early hour
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Death toll hits 4 in Lagos 7-storey building collapse
Vanguard News:
Death toll in Lagos building collapse hits six
Channels Television:
Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Five As Search Continues
This Day:
Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 5 Rebecca Ejifoma The death toll, Monday, rose to five after the search and rescue team recovered two more bodies from the rubble of the crumbled eight
Nigerian Tribune:
Scenes from the building that collapsed early this morning at Victoria Island, Lagos
Premium Times:
Death toll rises in Lagos seven-storey building collapse
The Sun:
Lagos Building collapse: Death toll rises to 5 – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
Death toll in Lekki building collapse rises to four
Tori News:
Death Toll Rises To Three As Another Body Is Recovered From 7-storey Building That Collapsed In Lekki
Ripples Nigeria:
Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues
The Eagle Online:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos
News Verge:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos — NEWSVERGE
The Street Journal:
Death toll from Lagos building collapse rises to 4
Prompt News:
Lagos building collapse death toll rises to 5
News Diary Online:
Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos
Naija Parrot:
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki
NPO Reports:
Death Toll Now Six in Lekki Building Collapse
