Tinubu denies ownership of Oriental Hotel, other assets ‘linked’ to him in Lagos
Premium Times  - There have been speculations that Mr Tinubu owns the Oriental Hotel and other properties in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

10 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 18 hours ago
6 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 17 hours ago
7 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
