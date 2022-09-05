Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


GTCO’s half-year profit shrinks despite revenue hitting N239 billion
Premium Times  - GTCO's revenue growth could not propel profit as two bugbears – galloping tax spend and other operating expenses – gnawed away at income at a time inflation in Nigeria was touching new highs.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022 Half Year Results: GTCO reports profit before tax of ₦103.2bn Nigerian Tribune:
2022 Half Year Results: GTCO reports profit before tax of ₦103.2bn
GTCO Plc Releases 2022 Half year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦103.2billion Biz Watch Nigeria:
GTCO Plc Releases 2022 Half year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦103.2billion
GTCO reports half-year pre-tax profit of N103.2bn Business Day:
GTCO reports half-year pre-tax profit of N103.2bn
GTCO Declares N103bn Profit Before Tax for 2022 Half-Year Business Post Nigeria:
GTCO Declares N103bn Profit Before Tax for 2022 Half-Year
GTCO reports ₦103.2b profit before tax half year The Eagle Online:
GTCO reports ₦103.2b profit before tax half year
GTCO Plc Releases 2022 Half year Audited Results… Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦103.2billion The Genius Media:
GTCO Plc Releases 2022 Half year Audited Results… Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦103.2billion


   More Picks
1 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 18 hours ago
6 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 17 hours ago
7 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info