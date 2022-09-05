Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reece James has signed a bumper new Chelsea deal worth at least £ 250,000 per week.

 

The agreement for the 22-year-old is a six-year deal and will make James the highest-paid def

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

