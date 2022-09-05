Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A stowaway who was found unconscious inside an aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, said he was tired of Nigeria and wanted to travel out.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

