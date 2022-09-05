Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul suicide blast | CNN
CNN World  - Two Russian embassy employees in Kabul were killed in a suicide blast near the embassy on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

12 hours ago
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 18 hours ago
3 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) - The Nation, 8 hours ago
9 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
