Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How my Ghanaian lover used menstrual blood to cook rice for me – Singer Chizom cries out
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian Musician Popular known as Chisom has responded to a post on Twitter on the reasons one may stop talking to a love interest. In responding to the post, the musician narrated his experience.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood The Dabigal Blog:
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood
Singer Chizom cries out, reveals how he caught his lover using menstrual blood to cook rice for him Gist Lovers:
Singer Chizom cries out, reveals how he caught his lover using menstrual blood to cook rice for him
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood Naija Parrot:
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood Edujandon:
Singer, Chizom narrates how he caught his girlfriend cooking for him with her menstrual blood


   More Picks
1 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 18 hours ago
6 It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki - This Day, 17 hours ago
7 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info