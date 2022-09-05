BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) The Nation -

Sheggz and Bella, two Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven housemates, have ended their relationship.

The pair nicknamed ‘Shella’ by fans started dating less than a week after the Big Brother show commenced.

