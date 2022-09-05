Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologized for a traveller’s “near-death experience” while using a faulty escalator at the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Lagos. LIB had on Sunday, September 4, reported that a lady ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FAAN ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport Channels Television:
FAAN ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport
FAAN ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport Igbere TV News:
FAAN ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport
‘We take full responsibility — FAAN apologises over faulty escalators at Lagos airport Nigerian Eye:
‘We take full responsibility — FAAN apologises over faulty escalators at Lagos airport
FAAN apologises to travellers injured by faulty escalators at Lagos airport The Street Journal:
FAAN apologises to travellers injured by faulty escalators at Lagos airport
FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport Edujandon:
FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport
FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators at Lagos Airport NPO Reports:
FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators at Lagos Airport
We Take Full Responsibility: FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport Naija Parrot:
We Take Full Responsibility: FAAN Apologises Over Faulty Escalators At Lagos Airport
Traveller to sue FG over life threatening experience on Lagos airport escalator Within Nigeria:
Traveller to sue FG over life threatening experience on Lagos airport escalator
FAAN ‘takes full responsibility’ for faulty escalators at Lagos Airport Core TV News:
FAAN ‘takes full responsibility’ for faulty escalators at Lagos Airport
FAAN takes responsibility for faulty escalators at Lagos airport Kemi Filani Blog:
FAAN takes responsibility for faulty escalators at Lagos airport


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
6 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023: We’ll back Tinubu’s campaign financially, says Enugu APC guber candidate - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info