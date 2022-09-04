Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IG to U.S Govt: no threat to 2023 general election
The Nation  - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has told the United State (U.S) Government that there is no threat to the 2023 general election.The IGP spoke during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the U.S.A and during his meeting

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No threat to 2023 general election - IGP Vanguard News:
No threat to 2023 general election - IGP
No threat to 2023 general election – IGP Daily Times:
No threat to 2023 general election – IGP
No threat to 2023 general election — IGP Nigerian Tribune:
No threat to 2023 general election — IGP
No Threats To The 2023 General Elections - IGP Tori News:
No Threats To The 2023 General Elections - IGP
No Threat To 2023 General Elections — I-G Independent:
No Threat To 2023 General Elections — I-G
No Threat Issued To 2023 General Elections — IGP Assures Nigerians Mojidelano:
No Threat Issued To 2023 General Elections — IGP Assures Nigerians


   More Picks
1 FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Checked! Rashford scores twice as Man United end Arsenal's unbeaten run - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
6 Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023: We’ll back Tinubu’s campaign financially, says Enugu APC guber candidate - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 14 die, 1,179 cases recorded as yellow fever hits 35 states, FCT - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info