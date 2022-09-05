Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'Worst stage of insecurity is over', FG assures Nigerians
Legit
- The minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, September 5, assured Nigerians that the worst days of insecurity in Nigeria are over.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Worst over on insecurity-FG
The Punch:
Worst of insecurity is over, says FG
The Cable:
Worst of insecurity is over, says Lai
Naija Loaded:
President Buhari Has Faith In Our Security Agencies – Lai Mohammed Reveals
Information Nigeria:
‘Worst Of Insecurity Is Over’ — Lai Assures Nigerians
Signal:
Worst of Insecurity is Over, Says FG
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Worst Over On Insecurity — FG
News Wire NGR:
Insecurity: The worst is over - FG
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed
NPO Reports:
The Worst of Insecurity is Over In Nigeria-FG
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
'Worst stage of insecurity is over', FG assures Nigerians -
Legit,
2 hours ago
3
We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
17 hours ago
5
Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
7
Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
15 hours ago
9
Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 hours ago
10
10 killed and 15 injured in random stabbings as police hunt two suspects in Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...