Singer Portable blows hot after Goya Menor won the "Best Street Hip Hop" award at the 15th Headies Award following his disqualification (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has angrily reacted after Goya Menor won the "Best Street Hip Hop" award at the 15th Headies Award on Sunday night, September 4.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Portable hits Goya Menor over Headies 'Best Street Hip Hop' award
Tori News:
Headies: Portable Lambasts Goya Menor After He Won The 'Best Street Hip Hop' Award Following His Disqualification (Video)
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
#HeadiesAward2022: Goya Menor Wins First-Ever Headies For Best Street Pop Artiste
Glamsquad Magazine:
Headies Award 2022: I blow pass person wey get Headies” Portable rages, slams Goya Menor over his ‘Best Street Hop Artiste’ win
Naija Parrot:
Portable Blows Hot After Goya Menor Won "Best Street Hip Hop" Award At Headies
Gist Reel:
Portable reacts after Goya Menor won the “Best street HipHop” award at the Headies after his disqualification
More Picks
1
Death toll rises to three as another body is recovered from 7-storey building that collapsed in Lekki -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
18 hours ago
6
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
17 hours ago
7
Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
10
Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
