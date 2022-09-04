Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Gunmen Demand N90million To Release Over 30 Abducted Burial Guests In Ondo State
Sahara Reporters
- Gunmen Demand N90million To Release Over 30 Abducted Burial Guests In Ondo State
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Ondo: Kidnappers demand N90m ransom for abducted burial guests
Nigerian Tribune:
Kidnappers demand N90m for release of 9 Ondo burial guest victims
The Nation:
Abductors demand N90m from burial guests
Tori News:
Photos Of Funeral Guests Abducted In Ondo
Peoples Gazette:
Abductors of funeral guests in Ondo demand N10 million ransom
News Wire NGR:
Gunmen Abduct Travellers In Ondo
The Street Journal:
Gunmen Abduct Scores Of Travellers In Ondo State
More Picks
1
FG files 24 charges against Abba Kyari as they seize mega assets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
It’s Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Petrol, Says Obaseki -
This Day,
18 hours ago
3
We take full responsibility - FAAN apologises over faulty escalator that left a lady injured at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Lai Mohammed makes shocking revelation on security in Nigeria, gives details -
Legit,
5 hours ago
5
Chelsea defender, Reece James signs new deal worth £250,000-a-week, becomes highest-paid defender in the club's history -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Update: 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside aircraft at Lagos airport was tired of Nigeria - Firm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Headies 2022: Wizkid’s Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition Wins Album Of The Year -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
20 hours ago
8
BBNaija: ‘I’m exhausted’ — Bella ends relationship with Sheggz (Video) -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
9
Killers of Ekiti NSCDC officer demand N30m ransom for his kidnapped brother and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Peter Obi promises to increase electricity generation, implement Diaspora voting -
Pulse Nigeria,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...