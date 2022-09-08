Osimhen Reflects On Bittersweet Outing Against Liverpool

The Partenopei were able to start Osimhen in the UEFA Champions League tie despite a muscular issue.

The Nigeria ... Complete Sports - Victor Osimhen has labelled Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool a bittersweet experience for him, reports Completesports.com.



