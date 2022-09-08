Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video]
News photo Gist Lovers  - Us-based Nigerian dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi in a recent video has reiterated her stance concerning her split from her ex-husband, Justin Dean. In a Facebook live video, the mother of two avowed that even if she’s given the sum of $20K to go back ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra Obidi vows The Info NG:
I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra Obidi vows
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video)
“Even If You Give Me $20,000, I Won’t Go Back To My Ex-Husband – Korra Obidi Information Nigeria:
“Even If You Give Me $20,000, I Won’t Go Back To My Ex-Husband – Korra Obidi
Even If You Give Me $20,000, I Am Not Going Back To My Ex Husband - Korra Obidi Vows Tori News:
Even If You Give Me $20,000, I Am Not Going Back To My Ex Husband - Korra Obidi Vows
I’ll never go back to my ex-husband even if I’m offered $20k – Korra Obidi (Video) Correct NG:
I’ll never go back to my ex-husband even if I’m offered $20k – Korra Obidi (Video)
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video)
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video)
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows Edujandon:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I won’t go back to my ex-husband” – Korra Obidi vows (Video)
“Even if you give me $20,000, I am not going back to my ex husband” Korra Obidi vows, gives reasons Kemi Filani Blog:
“Even if you give me $20,000, I am not going back to my ex husband” Korra Obidi vows, gives reasons


   More Picks
1 Ooni of Ife begins plan to take another wife barely 24 hours after marrying new bride - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 “Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video] - Gist Lovers, 18 hours ago
3 This is why Joeboy recently got a Grammys certification plaque - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 PENGASSAN issues strike notice over oil theft, holds rallies in Abuja, Lagos, others today - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 EPL: Graham Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Nothing Wrong With Nigerians Going To Universities In Ghana, Benin Republic, Others Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike– Education Minister, Adamu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Wike: Atiku wants Ayu to resign, says PDP chieftain as party's crisis lingers - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Troops rescue three Chibok school girls with their children, eliminate over 250 terrorists including 5 high-profiled Boko Haram commanders in North-east - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info