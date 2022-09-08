Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike says won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP
News photo Prompt News  - Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, says he won’t stop talking about the injustice in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it negates the zoning arrangement of the party.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike The Guardian:
I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike
Wike says he Peoples Gazette:
Wike says he's not happy about injustice in PDP
I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike News Diary Online:
I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike
I will not stop talking about injustice in PDP — Governor Wike The Eagle Online:
I will not stop talking about injustice in PDP — Governor Wike
I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP - Wike — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP - Wike — NEWSVERGE
I Won’t Stop Talking About Injustice In PDP- Wike The Street Journal:
I Won’t Stop Talking About Injustice In PDP- Wike


   More Picks
1 Ooni of Ife begins plan to take another wife barely 24 hours after marrying new bride - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 “Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video] - Gist Lovers, 18 hours ago
3 This is why Joeboy recently got a Grammys certification plaque - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 PENGASSAN issues strike notice over oil theft, holds rallies in Abuja, Lagos, others today - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 EPL: Graham Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Nothing Wrong With Nigerians Going To Universities In Ghana, Benin Republic, Others Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike– Education Minister, Adamu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Wike: Atiku wants Ayu to resign, says PDP chieftain as party's crisis lingers - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Troops rescue three Chibok school girls with their children, eliminate over 250 terrorists including 5 high-profiled Boko Haram commanders in North-east - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info