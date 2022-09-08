Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt
Pulse Nigeria
- Mamu is currently in the custody of the DSS
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
DSS Storms Terrorists’ Negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s Residence
Information Nigeria:
Gumi’s Spokesman, Tukur Mamu Arrested in Egypt
Nigerian Eye:
DSS storms terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s residence
The News Guru:
Terrorists negotiator: DSS finds incriminating materials in residence of Tukur Mamu
News Break:
Nigerian Bandits’ Negotiator, Tukur Mamu, Arrested In Egypt
The Eagle Online:
DSS finds incriminating materials in residence of terrorists’ negotiator
247 U Reports:
DSS finds incriminating materials in residence of terrorists’ negotiator
Naija News:
We Found Incriminating Materials In Mamu's House - DSS
More Picks
1
Ooni of Ife begins plan to take another wife barely 24 hours after marrying new bride -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
“Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video] -
Gist Lovers,
18 hours ago
3
This is why Joeboy recently got a Grammys certification plaque -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
PENGASSAN issues strike notice over oil theft, holds rallies in Abuja, Lagos, others today -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
6
Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt -
Pulse Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
EPL: Graham Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
Nothing Wrong With Nigerians Going To Universities In Ghana, Benin Republic, Others Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike– Education Minister, Adamu -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
Wike: Atiku wants Ayu to resign, says PDP chieftain as party's crisis lingers -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Troops rescue three Chibok school girls with their children, eliminate over 250 terrorists including 5 high-profiled Boko Haram commanders in North-east -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...