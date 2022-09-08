Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS Raids Mamu’s Kaduna Residence, Office  By John Shiklam in Kaduna  Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the Kaduna residence of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hos
This Day  - DSS Raids Mamu’s Kaduna Residence, Office  By John Shiklam in Kaduna 

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the Kaduna residence of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hos

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS Operatives Raid Mamu’s Kaduna House, Office Leadership:
DSS Operatives Raid Mamu’s Kaduna House, Office
SSS raids Tukur Mamu Premium Times:
SSS raids Tukur Mamu's Kaduna residence, office
DSS raids Tukur Mamu’s residence, office, take away documents, laptops Ripples Nigeria:
DSS raids Tukur Mamu’s residence, office, take away documents, laptops
SSS raids Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence, office Within Nigeria:
SSS raids Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna residence, office
Mamu’s Family Members Reveal How DSS Operatives Raided His Residence, Office Naija News:
Mamu’s Family Members Reveal How DSS Operatives Raided His Residence, Office


   More Picks
1 Ooni of Ife begins plan to take another wife barely 24 hours after marrying new bride - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 “Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video] - Gist Lovers, 18 hours ago
3 This is why Joeboy recently got a Grammys certification plaque - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 PENGASSAN issues strike notice over oil theft, holds rallies in Abuja, Lagos, others today - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 EPL: Graham Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Nothing Wrong With Nigerians Going To Universities In Ghana, Benin Republic, Others Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike– Education Minister, Adamu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Wike: Atiku wants Ayu to resign, says PDP chieftain as party's crisis lingers - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Troops rescue three Chibok school girls with their children, eliminate over 250 terrorists including 5 high-profiled Boko Haram commanders in North-east - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info