Ayu not Jubril must resign- Wike The Nation -

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubril as inconsequential to the clamour by his team for justice, equity and fairness in the party.

Wike, ... Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubril as inconsequential to the clamour by his team for justice, equity and fairness in the party.Wike, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%