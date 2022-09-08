Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oil theft: NSCDC arrest 501 suspects, destroys 71 illegal refineries in 8 months
News photo Peoples Daily  - By Tobias Lengnan Dapam The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it arrested 501 alleged suspects of pipeline vandalism and destroyed 71 illegal refineries between January to August. Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of 93 ...

