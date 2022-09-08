Post News
News at a Glance
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach.
Potter has signed a five-year deal and will take charge of Saturday's trip to
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Graham Potter: 5 things you didn’t know about Chelsea's new manager
Daily Post:
Chelsea confirms Graham Potter as new manager
Channels Television:
Chelsea Appoint Graham Potter As Head Coach
Nigerian Tribune:
Graham Potter announced as new Chelsea boss
The Punch:
Five Things You Should Know About New Chelsea Coach, Potter Football coach, Graham Potter, on Thursday, joined English club, Chelsea as head coach.
Leadership:
EPL: Chelsea Confirm Graham Potter's Appointment As New Head Coach
Not Just OK:
Watch Graham Potter Arrive At Chelsea To Sign His Contract
Business Day:
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea to sign five year deal
News Break:
Graham Potter Edges Close To Replacing Tuchel As Chelsea’s Manager
News Wire NGR:
OFFICIAL: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new Head Coach. On making the move to Stamford Bridge, Potter said: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this a fantastic football club.” 📸/Robin Jones/Getty Images
Naija News:
Agreement Reached, Graham Potter Will Become Chelsea’s Head Coach – Romano
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager - Kemi Filani News
Core TV News:
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
3
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
6
2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
7
Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
9
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death -
Legit,
20 hours ago
10
Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
