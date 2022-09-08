Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has spent the sum of N21 billion on the mapping of the country into enumeration areas for the 2023 census.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federal Govt Has Spent N21bn On 2023 Census Mapping –Osinbajo Leadership:
Federal Govt Has Spent N21bn On 2023 Census Mapping –Osinbajo
FG spends N21bn mapping Nigeria for 2023 census The Sun:
FG spends N21bn mapping Nigeria for 2023 census
N198 billion budgeted for 2023 census: Osinbajo Peoples Gazette:
N198 billion budgeted for 2023 census: Osinbajo
FG Spends N21 Billion Ahead Of 2023 Census Independent:
FG Spends N21 Billion Ahead Of 2023 Census
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo News Diary Online:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo Prompt News:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo
2023 Census: Nigerian govt spends N21bn on mapping alone – Osinbajo Daily Nigerian:
2023 Census: Nigerian govt spends N21bn on mapping alone – Osinbajo
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo — NEWSVERGE
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo Edujandon:
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo
‘We’ve Spent N21bn On Mapping Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 Census’ The Tide:
‘We’ve Spent N21bn On Mapping Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 Census’


   More Picks
1 Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 11 hours ago
9 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info