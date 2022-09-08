Post News
News at a Glance
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo
Daily Post
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has spent the sum of N21 billion on the mapping of the country into enumeration areas for the 2023 census.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Federal Govt Has Spent N21bn On 2023 Census Mapping –Osinbajo
The Sun:
FG spends N21bn mapping Nigeria for 2023 census
Peoples Gazette:
N198 billion budgeted for 2023 census: Osinbajo
Independent:
FG Spends N21 Billion Ahead Of 2023 Census
News Diary Online:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo
Prompt News:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo
Daily Nigerian:
2023 Census: Nigerian govt spends N21bn on mapping alone – Osinbajo
News Verge:
2023 Census: FG spends 21bn in mapping – Osinbajo — NEWSVERGE
Edujandon:
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo
The Tide:
‘We’ve Spent N21bn On Mapping Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 Census’
More Picks
1
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
3
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
6
2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
7
Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
9
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death -
Legit,
20 hours ago
10
Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
