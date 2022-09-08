Post News
News at a Glance
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt
Premium Times
- The tribunal sanctioned MultiChoice for increasing the prices of its TV products in disregard of its earlier interim order.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Tribunal slams N25m fine on MultiChoice over tariff hike
Tori News:
Tribunal Slams N25m Fine On MultiChoice Over Tariff Hike
The Street Journal:
Tribunal fines Multichoice N25m for violating restraining order on tariff hike
Daily Nigerian:
Tribunal slams N25m fine against MultiChoice for disobeying its order
Inside Business Nigeria:
Multichoice Gets N25m Fine Over DStv/Gotv Tariff Hike
Prompt News:
Tribunal slams N25m fine against MultiChoice for disobeying its order
The Eagle Online:
Tribunal slams N25m fine against MultiChoice for disobeying its order
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Tribunal Slams N25m Fine On MultiChoice Over Tariff Hike
PM News:
Price increase: Tribunal slams N25m fine on MultiChoice - P.M. News
Nigerian Eye:
Tribunal awards N25m fine against MultiChoice for contempt
Edujandon:
Tribunal slams N25m fine on MultiChoice over price increase
National Daily:
MultiChoice slammed with N25m fine for violating restraining order
More Picks
1
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
3
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
6
2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
7
Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
9
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death -
Legit,
20 hours ago
10
Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
