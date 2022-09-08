Ahmad Lawan vs Machina: INEC states position on Yobe North senatorial ticket tussle

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ooni of Ife begins plan to take another wife barely 24 hours after marrying new bride - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
“Even if you give me $20K, I won’t go back to my ex-husband, Justin, I can’t stand abuse”– Korra Obidi [Video] - Gist Lovers,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
This is why Joeboy recently got a Grammys certification plaque - Legit,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
PENGASSAN issues strike notice over oil theft, holds rallies in Abuja, Lagos, others today - The Guardian,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt - Pulse Nigeria,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
EPL: Graham Potter agrees deal to become Chelsea manager - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Nothing Wrong With Nigerians Going To Universities In Ghana, Benin Republic, Others Amid Ongoing Varsity Lecturers' Strike– Education Minister, Adamu - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Wike: Atiku wants Ayu to resign, says PDP chieftain as party's crisis lingers - Legit,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Troops rescue three Chibok school girls with their children, eliminate over 250 terrorists including 5 high-profiled Boko Haram commanders in North-east - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago