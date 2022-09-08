Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku must fulfil his promise to me – Wike vows to sustain the fight
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to sustain the fight for the return of a healthy party structure that will allow an even representation of the interest of the North and South in the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic party.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

