Anchor Borrowers Programme: CBN To Give More Support To Ogun Commodity Farmers Infotrust News - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared its readiness to give more support to members of the Ogun Famers and Commodity Association in its Anchor Borrowers Programme. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated this on Thursday, when the Ogun State ...



News Credibility Score: 99%