Europa League: Keown singles out one Arsenal player after 2-1 win over FC Zurich
News photo Daily Post  - Arsenal legend, Martin Keown, has hailed Marquinhos after his starring performance in their 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Thursday night.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 11 hours ago
9 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
