​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma
News photo Daily Post  - Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 elections in the South-East. The Governor noted that it was the only party with structures in all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria. Uzodinma, ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

