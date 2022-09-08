“Madonna sent me a DM”: Nigerian star Fireboy speaks on remixing legendary US singer’s classic song (video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust,
20 hours ago