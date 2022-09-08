Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22
ODU News  - Nigeria's company income tax increased by 29.53% to N704.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022 from N551.53 billion it recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.
