Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  



Buckingham Palace has announced a period of royal mourning will begin from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth II: Britain, commonwealth Nations to mourn for 10 days period Vanguard News:
Queen Elizabeth II: Britain, commonwealth Nations to mourn for 10 days period
Brazil The Herald:
Brazil's President declares 3days holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II ⋆
Buckingham Palace Announces Period Of Mourning Begins Now And Will Last Until Seven Days After The Queen Tori News:
Buckingham Palace Announces Period Of Mourning Begins Now And Will Last Until Seven Days After The Queen's Funeral
Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II - P.M. News PM News:
Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II - P.M. News
UK Plans 10-Day Mourning Period After Queen Ladun Liadi Blog:
UK Plans 10-Day Mourning Period After Queen's Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Mourning Period To Last For Seven days After Queen Elizabeth Talk Glitz:
Mourning Period To Last For Seven days After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral


   More Picks
1 Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 11 hours ago
9 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info