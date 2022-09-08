Post News
News at a Glance
Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral
Linda Ikeji Blog
-
Buckingham Palace has announced a period of royal mourning will begin from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Queen Elizabeth II: Britain, commonwealth Nations to mourn for 10 days period
The Herald:
Brazil's President declares 3days holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II ⋆
Tori News:
Buckingham Palace Announces Period Of Mourning Begins Now And Will Last Until Seven Days After The Queen's Funeral
PM News:
Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II - P.M. News
Ladun Liadi Blog:
UK Plans 10-Day Mourning Period After Queen's Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Talk Glitz:
Mourning Period To Last For Seven days After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
More Picks
1
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
3
We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
6
2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
7
Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
9
Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death -
Legit,
20 hours ago
10
Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
