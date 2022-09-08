Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man calls out the police for allegedly damaging his car after he told them he had no money to give them (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has called out the police for allegedly damaging his car after he told them he had no money to give them. The man who took to social media to show the damage done to his car, said this occurred on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

