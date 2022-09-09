Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s challenges predate Buhari’s administration – APC chieftain
News photo The Guardian  - Mrs Uju Ohanenye, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain on Friday in Abuja, said Nigeria’s current security and other challenges predated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

