Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah
News photo Daily Post  - Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has said that the late Queen Elizabeth II of England will be remembered as a 'moral

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth II was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah Vanguard News:
Queen Elizabeth II was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah
Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force – Bishop Kukah Nigerian Eye:
Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force – Bishop Kukah
Queen Elizabeth, a sincere leader: Bishop Kukah - P.M. News PM News:
Queen Elizabeth, a sincere leader: Bishop Kukah - P.M. News
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah Daily Nigerian:
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah
Sincere Leader – Bishop Kukah Pays Tribute To Late Queen Elizabeth II The Will:
Sincere Leader – Bishop Kukah Pays Tribute To Late Queen Elizabeth II
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah — NEWSVERGE
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah News Diary Online:
Late Queen Elizabeth was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 - ODU News, 16 hours ago
9 UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 ​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info