Ogun Assembly’s Mace Missing Over Planned Impeachment Of Speaker
Leadership  - For the third consecutive time, sittings at the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), Abeokuta, was suspended yesterday following the sudden disappearance of

3 hours ago
Speaker Vanguard News:
Speaker's impeachment: Ogun Assembly mace missing
Ogun Assembly mace goes missing, as members move to impeach embattled Speaker Ripples Nigeria:
Ogun Assembly mace goes missing, as members move to impeach embattled Speaker
Drama As Ogun State House Of Assembly Tori News:
Drama As Ogun State House Of Assembly's Mace Goes Missing
Ogun State House Of Assembly Mace Missing Naija News:
Ogun State House Of Assembly Mace Missing


1 Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 11 hours ago
9 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
