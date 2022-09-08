Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See The Monarch Who Is Now The World's longest-serving Living Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Tori News  - Before her death, Her Majesty who came to the throne aged just 25 in 1952 in the aftermath of World War II, was far and away the longest serving monarch in the world.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians react to news that Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has died The Guardian:
Nigerians react to news that Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has died
Life, times of Britain’s longest reigning monarch The Punch:
Life, times of Britain’s longest reigning monarch
Sultan of Brunei becomes world Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sultan of Brunei becomes world's longest-serving living monarch following Queen?s death
After 70 Years On The Throne, Britain Leadership:
After 70 Years On The Throne, Britain's  Longest Serving Monarch Dies At 96
Queen Elizabeth: Five interesting facts people may not know about Britain’s longest-serving monarch Ripples Nigeria:
Queen Elizabeth: Five interesting facts people may not know about Britain’s longest-serving monarch
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain Global Upfront:
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain


   More Picks
1 Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager on a five-year deal to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tariff Hike: Tribunal slams N25 million fine on MultiChoice for contempt - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
3 We have spent N21bn on mapping Nigeria ahead of 2023 census – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Atiku Promised That PDP Chairman, Ayu Would Step Down; So, He Must Go — Governor Wike Insists Despite BoT Chairman’s Resignation - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Despite ongoing ASUU strike UNILORIN appoints new vice-chancellor - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Tambuwal resigns as PDP governors' forum chairman over party's worsening crisis - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 Man Kills 90-yr-old Father, Withdraws His Money With ATM Card In Kwara - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 11 hours ago
9 Operation London Bridge: What happens after Queen Elizabeth II's death - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as King of England - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info