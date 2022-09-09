Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The United Arab Emirates has declared three day period of mourning over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

 

In a statement, the Presidential Court said that the flags wi

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II Vanguard News:
Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Buhari mourns Queen Elizabeth II President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The Nation:
Buhari mourns Queen Elizabeth II President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.
Kenya Declares Three Days Of National Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II Naija Loaded:
Kenya Declares Three Days Of National Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II
UAE Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Death Of Queen Elizabeth II Tori News:
UAE Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
UAE Announces Three-Day Mourning For Queen Elizabeth’s Death | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
UAE Announces Three-Day Mourning For Queen Elizabeth’s Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Government Declares Three Days Public Holiday To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II Nigeria Breaking News:
Government Declares Three Days Public Holiday To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Kenya declares three days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II Naija Parrot:
Kenya declares three days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 - ODU News, 16 hours ago
9 UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 ​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info