Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The United Arab Emirates has declared three day period of mourning over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement, the Presidential Court said that the flags wi
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The Nation:
Buhari mourns Queen Elizabeth II President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.
Naija Loaded:
Kenya Declares Three Days Of National Mourning For Queen Elizabeth II
Tori News:
UAE Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Ladun Liadi Blog:
UAE Announces Three-Day Mourning For Queen Elizabeth’s Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigeria Breaking News:
Government Declares Three Days Public Holiday To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Naija Parrot:
Kenya declares three days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
More Picks
1
Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
14 hours ago
2
Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid -
Instablog 9ja,
12 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
4
Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy -
Global Upfront,
10 hours ago
6
Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 -
ODU News,
16 hours ago
9
UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
