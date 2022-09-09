Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid
Instablog 9ja  - Singer Skales has admitted that understands that people will always compare him with his colleague and former label mate, Wizkid about their career achievements.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid
Skales Speaks On Constantly Being Compared To Wizkid | SEE Not Just OK:
Skales Speaks On Constantly Being Compared To Wizkid | SEE
Rapper Skales speaks to those comparing him with Wizkid Ripples Nigeria:
Rapper Skales speaks to those comparing him with Wizkid
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid The Dabigal Blog:
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid
Skales reacts to being mocked for not being as big as ex-label mate, Wizkid Correct NG:
Skales reacts to being mocked for not being as big as ex-label mate, Wizkid
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid Naija Parrot:
Singer, Skales replies those comparing his music career with his colleague, Wizkid
Skales discusses how frequently he is compared to Wizkid. Mp3 Bullet:
Skales discusses how frequently he is compared to Wizkid.
Skales responds after being compared to Wizkid for the millionth time Gist Reel:
Skales responds after being compared to Wizkid for the millionth time


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 - ODU News, 16 hours ago
9 UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 ​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info