Residents, commuters stranded as road collapses in Bauchi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Residents of Burra village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been cut off from the rest of state following the collapse of the road leading to the village.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

