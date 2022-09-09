Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AfDB issues €1.25 bn benchmark social bond due Sept. 2029
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016.

10 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 - ODU News, 16 hours ago
9 UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 ​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
