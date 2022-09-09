Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Atiku deceptive, will betray PDP govs on single term agreement – Ohanaeze alleges
Daily Post  - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cautioned Nigerians against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar. Ohanaeze warned that Atiku would betray PDP governors over his promise of ruling Nigeria for a single term.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

