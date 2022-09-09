Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy
News photo Global Upfront  - President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in State House Abuja stated that despite the disruptions in global economy and internal troubles, the Nigerian economy has continued to be resilient and maintains an upward trajectory.


Speaking at the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria’s economy continues to grow – Buhari Vanguard News:
Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria’s economy continues to grow – Buhari
Buhari inaugurates committee on national economy, defends govt’s borrowings Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari inaugurates committee on national economy, defends govt’s borrowings
Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria The News Chronicle:
Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria's economy continues to grow, says Buhari as he inaugurates committee on national economy  | Latest Nigeria News Today
Buhari inaugurates Committee on National Economy, hails growth despite strong headwinds News Diary Online:
Buhari inaugurates Committee on National Economy, hails growth despite strong headwinds
Buhari Inaugurates Committee On National Economy The Will:
Buhari Inaugurates Committee On National Economy
Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria’s economy continues to grow – Buhari Pulse Nigeria:
Despite strong headwinds, Nigeria’s economy continues to grow – Buhari
DESPITE STRONG HEADWINDS, NIGERIA’S ECONOMY CONTINUES TO GROW, SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI AS HE INAUGURATES COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL ECONOMY Yes International! Magazine:
DESPITE STRONG HEADWINDS, NIGERIA’S ECONOMY CONTINUES TO GROW, SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI AS HE INAUGURATES COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL ECONOMY


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s total trade for Q2 2022 stood at N12.841bn – NBS - National Accord, 21 hours ago
4 Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N704.40bn In 2Q22 - ODU News, 16 hours ago
9 UAE declares three-day mourning period over death of Queen Elizabeth II - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 ​APC will win 2023 elections in South-East – Uzodinma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info