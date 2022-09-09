Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Maintain My Innocence, Allow Court To Decide – Ogun Speaker Oluomo
Channels Television  -   The speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo says he is maintaining his innocence in the recent Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charges against him and will want the court to decide He was speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun Speaker meets bail condition, maintains innocence The Punch:
Ogun Speaker meets bail condition, maintains innocence
Alleged fraud: Allow court to decide, says Ogun Speaker Nigerian Tribune:
Alleged fraud: Allow court to decide, says Ogun Speaker
Alleged Fraud: Ogun Speaker, Co-Accused Released From Detention The Will:
Alleged Fraud: Ogun Speaker, Co-Accused Released From Detention
I maintain my innocence, allow court to decide – Ogun Speaker Oluomo - CoreTV News Core TV News:
I maintain my innocence, allow court to decide – Ogun Speaker Oluomo - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 EFCC Investigates Emefiele, Oramah Over $300 Million Paid To Acquire Union Bank - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 NDLEA arrest men heading to Abuja with 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Days of wanton manipulation of elections results are over – Yakubu declares - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 King Charles expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan' as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen's passing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Several attempts to hack the cyber security system of the IReV portal during Ekiti and Osun Election - INEC - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info