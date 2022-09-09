Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ned Nwoko's fourth wife, Chante Campbell cries out over her children's maltreatment - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - The fourth wife of billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, Chante Campbell has issued fresh allegations against him.

   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 EFCC Investigates Emefiele, Oramah Over $300 Million Paid To Acquire Union Bank - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 NDLEA arrest men heading to Abuja with 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Days of wanton manipulation of elections results are over – Yakubu declares - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 King Charles expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan' as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen's passing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Several attempts to hack the cyber security system of the IReV portal during Ekiti and Osun Election - INEC - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
