Two Siblings, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Justices Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin and Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara state

24 hours ago
EFCC:
Two Siblings, One Other, in Jail for Cybercrime in Ilorin Justices Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin and  Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin have convicted two siblings - Shekoni Kayode Taofeek and Shekoni ...
