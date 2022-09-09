DSS Raids Homes of Relatives of Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator  By John Shiklam in Kaduna The Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the residences of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hostage





The Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the residences of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hostage This Day - DSS Raids Homes of Relatives of Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator By John Shiklam in KadunaThe Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the residences of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hostage



News Credibility Score: 99%