King Charles III officially names William, Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales

Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria,
22 hours ago
Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
EFCC Investigates Emefiele, Oramah Over $300 Million Paid To Acquire Union Bank - Tori News,
22 hours ago
NDLEA arrest men heading to Abuja with 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2023: Days of wanton manipulation of elections results are over – Yakubu declares - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
King Charles expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan' as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen's passing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
Several attempts to hack the cyber security system of the IReV portal during Ekiti and Osun Election - INEC - News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago