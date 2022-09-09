Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Incoming President must do dirty works - Atedo Peterside
News photo The Punch  - The Founder of the ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has said that whoever wins the Presidential elections in 2023, will need to "do the dirty work" to get the country working.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

